love-island-twins-jess-and-eve-gale-shake-things-up-as-shock-twist-could-leave-two-girls-dumped

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Love Island threw the islanders a major curveball in the very first episode by dropping in a major twist in the form of twins Jess and Eve Gale.

Their arrival came during the first night party, the same day all the islanders had chosen their couples.

Jess and Eve definitely turned heads when they showed up, with Mike Boateng and Ollie Williams seeming to take a particular interest.

But they were just there to chill out on the day beds, as the sisters had some serious grafting to do.

In a shock twist, it was revealed (over text, of course) that they would have 24 hours to couple up with a boy of her choice and essentially steal him from one of the girls.

This will of course leave two girls single and ‘vulnerable’ as the text explains, and fans will know that if you’re single you could be at risk of being dumped from the island (and losing your chance to get your hands on the prize money).

Hopefully they will stick in some more boys for the single girls to try and get to know a bit better.

They insisted that they have never fallen out over a boy – is this about to change?

So far the couples are Paige and Ollie, Leanne and Mike, Siânnise and Nas, Shaughna and Callum, and Sophie and Connor.

Things started out pretty sweet between Sophie and Connor as they both were attracted to each other straight away. Sophie stepped forward to couple up with Connor and Connor immediately decided to choose her.

But later on in the night there was a bit of tension between them after a game of truth or dare where Connor revealed he had a threesome on the first date.

As Sophie ribbed him about it, Connor started sulking and accused Sophie of ‘hating’ him.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Dancing On Ice’s Matt Evers doesn’t rule out romance with Ian ‘H’ Watkins after laughing off Ofcom complaints over same-sex coupling

MORE: Billy Porter covers himself in butterflies and slays Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 in showstopping green gown





