love-island-twins-had-secret-conversation-‘to-plot-next-move’-in-unaired-clip-before-being-brutally-torn-apart-in-dumping

Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale reportedly had a secret conversation ‘to plot their next move’ before being torn apart in one of the most brutal dumpings we have ever seen.

Eve became the first contestant to be ditched from the island after being left without a partner in the recoupling.

However, they technically aren’t the first person to leave the show, after Ollie Williams walked out just three days into the show.

And it has since been reported that the pair had a chat before the recoupling to plan what they were going to do next – although TV bosses chose not to air the conversation.

In the private chat, the duo agreed if one of them got dumped from the villa the other would stay and continue their journey.

Uni student Eve told the Daily Star: ‘It’s heartbreaking to leave her in there. Jess and I are rarely apart. We live together and work together.

‘We do so much together so when we are apart or can’t contact each other it feels weird.’

The original couples had already been given a shake-up from the very first day after twins Eve and Jess Gale were brought in to steal two men from their original partners, choosing Callum Jones and Mike Boateng.

This left Shaughna Phillips and Leanne Amaning single, though their boys did choose to leave the twins for their original partners ahead of the recoupling.

Paige Turley was also left single after Ollie walked out of the villa, stating that he was ‘still in love’ with his ex on the outside.

However, despite their close connection, the recoupling meant the twins were separated as Eve was sent home while Jess remained in the villa paired up with Nas.

In the recoupling, Finley Tapp chose Paige Turley to couple up with, Connagh Howard picked Sophie Piper and Mike Boateng chose Leanne Amaning.

Callum Jones picked Shaughna Phillips to pair up with, Connor Durman chose Siannise Fudge and Nas Majeed went for Jess Gale.

