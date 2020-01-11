love-island-twins-eve-and-jess-gale-on-whether-they-will-chase-the-same-man

It’s a series of firsts for Love Island series six – it’s the first time we’ve headed to South Africa for coupling up action, it’s the first time Laura Whitmore has taken the reins as the host, and it’s the first time we’ve had a set of female twins enter the villa (five series after original twins Tony and John Alberti in series one).

Yes, our Islanders will be seeing double when our identical twins Eve and Jess Gale head to the villa, who are set to really spice things up when they hit Cape Town.

And perhaps a little awkwardly for the pair, they both admit they have exactly the same taste in men – which could even see the 20-year-old sisters falling out.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com out in South Africa, Jess explained: “We do have the same taste in men. We’ve never argued over being with a guy, we’ve not tried to fight over guys, we have respect for each other, the ultimate girl code.

“We both mutually agree if we see a guy we like, he looks really attractive. I don’t know how it works but it just seems to work. It just happens that one of us goes for them.”

When asked how they would settle the score should they fall out over a man, Eve replied: “It never happens.”

While the pair were approached for the show together, they are not one contestant; they are both two separate entities when it comes to coupling up – and being dumped from the Island.

“It’d be so bad if one of us got dumped,” Eve said. “We’re rarely apart so it would be stressful and sad as we wouldn’t even be able to contact each other. Even when we are apart, we are on FaceTime.”

The two are so inseperable that they explained they may even walk from the show should one get dumped before the other.

“Maybe,” Eve said. “It depends how happy the other was, I think we would try and stay and see. We don’t even want to think about it!”

