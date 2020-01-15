love-island-twins-eve-and-jess-gale-are-unrecognisable-in-throwback-pictures

Having old pictures from your school days emerge on social media is every Love Island contestant’s worst nightmare, but for Eve and Jess Gale they prove that the twins have always been stunners.

They entered Love Island as an identical pair and have caused some mega drama since arriving, but in a bunch of recently emerged photographs of the twins back in their teenage years in Cambridge, it seems like the girls look more alike now than ever.

Before they were blonde bombshells, the 20-year-olds rocked some seriously beautiful red hair, looking gorgeous as they were pictured in their school yearbook next to snaps of their younger selves.

In another photo, Eve and Jess pose with friends at a party, showing that while they’ve always been close, dressing the same hasn’t always been priority number one.

By the time they reached the end of school, the twins had slowly transitioned into their now trademark blonde hair, with Eve’s slightly lighter than her sister as the pair got all dolled up for a formal event.

With their identical hair, lashes and outfits (they really don’t make it easy for us to tell them apart, do they?), the girls have made quite the impact since arriving in the villa, with Jess choosing Mike Boateng to couple up with while Eve opted for Callum Jones.

The twins when I was at school with them… #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/FtQV4zPirg — emma 🌈 (@emmaspraymusic) January 13, 2020

With the boys’ previous partners Shaughna and Leanne fuming, viewers were overjoyed to see Mike come back to Leanne in the cutest way after pieing off Jess.

‘It was nice waking up next to Jess, but as soon as soon as I saw you, I can’t like, it was an instant feeling which I couldn’t even explain,’ Mike told Leanne. ‘Some might even call it butterflies.’

‘I don’t think me and her is really going to go anywhere,’ he added, with Leanne replying: ‘I’m happy to hear that.’

Is this the beginning of a beautiful romance for Leanne and Mike? And what does this mean for Jess? Only time will tell…

Love Island returns tonight at 9pm on ITV 2.





