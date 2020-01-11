love-island-teaser-sees-hopefuls-ditch-the-day-jobs-and-strip-off-as-they-head-to-‘paradise’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Love Island’s new teaser has dropped, showing our first ever winter islanders stripping off and heading for the villa.

It’s nearly here!

The video follows the hopefuls as they ditch their day jobs and exit the premises, heading off to the ‘paradise’ of the South African villa.

‘It’s cold, grey and wet, but for a lucky few, the sun is about to shine,’ narrator Iain Stirling says, kicking things off.

We’ve got quite the variety this time around, with beauty consultant Siannise Fudge seen leaving a client in the lurch, heir Ollie Williams ditching his strange Henry VIII style party, and police officer Mike Boateng abandoning his various women in cells.

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Paige Turley was spotted belting out U2’s Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For, while Democratic Services Officer Shaughna Phillips was shown ripping up ballot papers and hightailing it out of a polling station.

Highly relatable.

Popping back in again, Iain tells us: ‘Winter’s going to be hotter than ever, because it’s always summer in paradise.’

Ah, we’ve missed this.

While the new islanders are getting themselves ready for the new series, host Laura Whitmore has also been getting up to speed after taking over from her pal Caroline Flack.

However, she’s had some mixed results after stacking it while practicing Flackers’ iconic slow-mo walk. It’s a real art form.

And the star’s admitted that the whole experience feels ‘bittersweet’, adding to RadioTimes.com: ‘It’s not ideal. The whole thing feels intimidating. I just want to do it justice and just be me.’

Before accepting the role, Whitmore revealed she got in touch with close friend Flack to see how she felt – and she couldn’t have been more supportive. ‘Caroline has been incredible,’ she enthused.

‘She messaged me before ITV contacted me and she said “I really hope you get the role”. She said she knew how much of fan I was of the show. I thought that was so lovely.

ITV said in a statement that they are in constant touch with Flack, and would welcome her back as a host in the future.

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island’s new host Laura Whitmore has to work on her Caroline Flack slow-mo walk before launch tomorrow

MORE: Love Island’s new host Laura Whitmore says replacing Caroline Flack ‘not ideal’





