love-island-stars-reveal-jeremy-corbyn,-gail-platt-and-pat-butcher-as-their-‘guilty-crushes’

Love Island: Unseen Bits saw the Islanders answer the burning fan question: ‘Who’s your guilty crush?’

The first takeaway from the contestants’ responses? These people watch a lot of TV.

Veteran TV stars, from long-serving soap actors to TV presenters and talent show judges, were named in abundance. Along with a political curve ball!

Connor Durman and Callum Jones both went for ladies who have been familiar faces on TV since the 90s: the former, Lorraine Kelly, and the latter, Carol Vorderman.

New boy Luke M said Coronation Street’s Gail Platt, saying: ‘She’s got something about her.’

Meanwhile fellow newbie Luke M also opted for a soap queen: EastEnders’ Pat Butcher, saying: ‘She’s a bit cheeky.’

Pat Butcher was portrayed by actress Pam St Clement from 1986 until her character was killed off in 2012; Gail Platt has been portrayed by Helen Worth since 1974!

Nas gave a classic Nas answer by saying ‘tell you what, I actually have really weird taste in humans,’ before giving the least weird name ever: ‘Nigella Lawson.’

Who doesn’t have a crush on the queen of food porn?!

Sophie chose Snape from Harry Potter, of course portrayed by the late actor Alan Rickman in the Harry Potter film franchise. Then Mike said Sharon Osbourne, Jess said Alan Sugar, Paige said Rod Stewart and Finley said ‘a couple of my mates’ mums.’ (Lame).

Possibly the best answer of all, though, was from Leanne Amaning, who simply said: ‘Jeremy Corbyn’, with the most hilariously deadpan expression.

Classic.

Love Island: Unseen Bits returns on Saturday 1 February 2020, while Love Island returns to ITV2 tomorrow at 9pm.





