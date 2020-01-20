Love Island stars hit with ‘high-end prostitution’ offers – including £100,000k to move to Dubai

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Two former Love Island stars have revealed they’ve been targetted on social media by agents offering thousands of pounds for sex.

Tyne-Lexy Clarson and Rosie Williams both opened up on BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire about the offers they’d received via Instagram for ‘high-end prostitution’ and raised awareness to end the stigma.

Rosie, who appeared on the fourth series of the ITV reality show, said she was once invited to move countries in exchange for £100,000 and all of her living expenses paid for.

‘It was an offer to move across to Dubai and be paid to be somebody’s companion out there,’ she said to Ellie Costello, before adding that she would never be tempted.

She also admitted she’d never been warned about being targetted on social media for sex, and told the cameras: ‘I was always warned about the trolling and warned that your life will change dramatically, but I’ve never been sat down and told, “Oh by the way, you could have men wanting to buy you.”‘

Meanwhile, Tyne-Lexi was just 19-years-old when she was sent her first proposition.

‘I had someone message me offering £20,000 for purely dinner and drinks,’ she said. ‘When I hadn’t responded to that, in the next three days it doubled to £40,000. When I came off the show, my profile had gone up, and the same person offered me £100,000.’

She was also emailed with an offer of £50,000 in exchange for five nights in Dubai.

The proposition also came with a non-disclosure agreement attached so she wouldn’t be able to talk about what had happened on the trip.

‘It’s high-end prostitution and it’s scary to think that,’ Tyne-Lexi admitted. ‘They’ve probably sent that to thousands of girls on Instagram and who knows, a lot of people have probably done it because it’s a lot of money to some people, it’s life-changing money.’

A spokesperson for Facebook , which owns Instagram, said: ‘Sexual solicitation is not tolerated on Instagram, and those who repeatedly break our guidelines will be banned.

‘We want Instagram to be a safe space for people to express themselves. We invest heavily in tools and technologies to prevent harassment on the platform.’

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island star Mike Boateng’s ‘racist incident’ claims addressed by Greater Manchester Police

MORE: Love Island star Ollie Williams refuses to appear on Aftersun after quitting: ‘He’s not happy with ITV’





