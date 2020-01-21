love-island-star-shaughna-phillips’-toastie-comment-in-reaction-to-new-girl-rebecca-gormley-leaves-fans-screaming

Love Island viewers were left absolutely screaming tonight as Shaughna Phillips reacted in the most relatable way to the arrival of new girl Rebecca Gormley.

The girl’s feeling stressed and all she wants to do is smash some toasties – same girl, same!

Rebecca’s arrival has already created the best new meme of the decade, and now she’s well on her way to becoming a true culture icon thanks to Shaughna reacting to Callum’s heartbeat rising thanks to the new arrival.

‘Shall we go and smash a few toasties?’ she asked the rest of the girls as they retreated back into the villa.

And honestly? We’ve never related to anything more. Toasties all around! Will ham and cheese do?

Viewers were quite obviously loving the drama – and seeing exactly where Shaughna was coming from. We’ve all been there, right?

One fan said that the iconic toastie moment was ‘such a mood’ and honestly, we have to agree.

Shaughna: “should we go an smash a few toasties?” such a mood 😂#LoveIsland — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) January 21, 2020

Shaughna dramatically talking about how beautiful another woman is and then consoling herself by “smashing some toasties” is scarily relatable. New 2020 goal is to be best mates with her. #LoveIsland — Martha Moore (@marthajosephine) January 21, 2020

“Shall we go and smash a few toasties?” Shaungha is on my wavelength 😂 #loveisland — Tyne-lexy (@tynelexyclarson) January 21, 2020

“Shall we go and smash a few toasties” is how I will deal with every scenario in my life from here on out #loveisland — elle-mae (@Elle_MaeX) January 21, 2020

‘Shaughna dramatically talking about how beautiful another woman is then consoling herself by “smashing some toasties” is scarily relateable,’ another wrote. ”New 2020 goals is to be best mates with her.’

Another added: ‘”Shall we go and smash a few toasties” is how I will deal with every scenario in my life from here and out.’

New year, new decade, new us right? 2020 is now officially the year of the toastie as far as we’re concerned.

Toasties aren’t the beginning of the stress the girls are about to go through in the villa, however.

We’ve already seen how livid Shaughna gets after Callum is taken by Rebecca for a little one-on-one session in the Hideaway. She’ll need a few more toasties after that, we reckon.

And don’t even get us started on the fact that we have yet another dreaded recoupling right around the corner. We just can’t take the pressure!

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.





