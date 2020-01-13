love-island-star-paige-turley-apologises-to-ex-lewis-capaldi-over-someone-you-loved

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Love Island star Paige Turley opened up about her relationship with singer Lewis Capaldi.

In the first episode of the winter series, Paige entered the villa for the first time in a bid to find love.

She had made headlines weeks ago as the ex-girlfriend of singer Lewis, and she was reportedly behind his chart-topping single Someone You Loved.

The 22-year-old mentioned her ex on Sunday night’s show in a video as she entered the villa.

While she couldn’t confirm or deny that Lewis wrote the song about her, she apologised to him in case she broke his heart during their relationship.

Paige explained: ‘One of my ex-boyfriends is actually Lewis Capaldi. We dated for a year. According to the papers the song Someone You Loved was about me.

‘Lewis I’m so sorry, I must have been a bh to you.’

The reality TV star has now moved on and at the moment is coupled up with fellow islander Ollie Williams.

However it might not last long as she confessed in the episode that she wasn’t getting romantic vibes from him.

Ollie’s head might have been turned anyway by the arrival of twins Jess and Eve Gale.

After a party at the villa everyone was introduced to the sisters and seemed to be getting on fine, until Love Island dropped one heck of a twist.

Jess and Eve now have 24 hours to get to know all the boys better before deciding which one they want to couple up with.

Of course their decision will leave two girls vulnerable – which means they could be at risk of being dumped from the island.

Unless they the show throws in two more bombshells to turn their heads – which, knowing Love Island, could definitely happen.

If you missed all the action from the first episode you can catch up with everything that happened on our live blog right here.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2.





