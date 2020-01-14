love-island-star-ollie-williams’-ex-girlfriend-laura-nofer-revealed-as-he-quits-show-three-days-in-because-he-still-loves-her

The ex-girlfriend of Love Island star Ollie Williams has been revealed after he decided to quit the show after just three days.

Ollie admitted that he still has feelings for his ex Laura Nofer, and couldn’t see himself moving on with anyone else.

He said: ‘I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

‘At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.’

Ollie, 23, still has a picture with Laura, 23, on his Instagram account of the pair of them enjoying a day at the races. The caption reads: ‘The BEST week ever with the best people!’

The pair dated for 18 months before they split in 2019.

Ollie had already become one of the most controversial islanders in the show’s history, after he was pictured posing with dead animals online.

On his first day in the villa he was coupled up with Paige Turley, but over the last couple of days things had begun to sour between them.

During a game involving all the islanders it was revealed that Ollie had cheated on a past girlfriend multiple times.

Paige was stunned at the confession and told him: ‘I’m just a very distrusting person as it is, so to then actually see it in black and white, like eight or nine times I was like…’

Ollie said that he hadn’t done it again in his adult life, but she wasn’t convinced.

‘There’s gonna be so much more opportunity for it to happen again when you leave this villa,’ she said.

He replied: ‘‘I had an opportunity in my last relationship and I didn’t do anything of the sort.’

In scenes to air in tonight’s episode things sour even further between them as fellow islander Siannaise Fudge tells her that Ollie was interested in both of them.

Paige furiously accuses him of lying as they argue in front of the others.

The ex-girlfriend of Lewis Capaldi tells him: ‘Let’s not beat about the bush. [Siannaise] got that you were interested in her.’

‘I’ve said to everyone in here, I’m not interested in anyone else,’ Ollie replies.

Paige snaps: ‘Well that’s a lie, that’s an absolute lie. You never said that cos you told Siannaise the very opposite.’

Ollie says: ‘Paige listen, I did not say to Siannaise that I fancy her at any stage.’

Siannaise then gets called over for a chat to clear the air, but fans will have to tune in to see what happens next.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





