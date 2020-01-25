love-island-star-nas-majeed’s-pal-slams-show-as-he-accuses-producers-of-‘desexualising’-his-friend

Love Island star Nas Majeed’s bestie has hit out at the show’s producers for ‘desexualising’ his mate.

Since entering the villa, the 23-year-old has found himself in friendship couples after failing to woo any of the girls.

But it seems as though his pals back at home are confused as to why the builder is being ‘objectified’.

Taking to social media, Murad Merali lashed out after the official Twitter for the dating show compared his buddy to a dog.

The account shared a gif of Nas running up the now iconic set of stairs before jumping onto his fellow islander’s Sophie Piper and Connor Durman.

In the caption, they wrote: ‘Actual footage of my dog waking me up at 5am for a walk.’

Murad retweeted the post and quipped: ‘Comparing my best friend to a Dog, for no reason? What’s going on here? You lot okay?’

He later posted to his almost 4,000 followers: ‘The desexualisation and objectification of Nas is unsettling to see.’

Fans of the programme were quick to comment on the status and tried to reassure Murad that the ‘dog’ remark was just a joke.

‘It’s a joke man, don’t think too deep into it lool,’ one wrote as another added: ‘I don’t think they meant it badly…. it’s a joke!’

Others weren’t as convinced: ‘They’ve been throwing shade at Nas! Gettemmmm Murad!!’ as someone else said: ‘Yikes! Why not a kid on Christmas morning?’

Nas appears to have won over his newfound friends who saved him in the most recent recoupling, despite no one having a romantic connection with the Londoner.

Siânnise Fudge had the difficult decision of choosing between her original man and Connagh Howard, even though she wanted to recouple with Luke Trotman, who had already been picked by Rebecca Gormley.

‘He makes me laugh 24/7 – his personality is amazing and it doesn’t go unnoticed to anyone,’ she stated

‘He’s always supporting me and he always pushes me to be the best I can be, and I would love for him to have the chance to find the girl of his dreams and be happy,’ the star said before announcing she would be saving Nas.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment, while Love Island: Unseen Bits airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





