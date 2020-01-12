love-island-spoilers-confirm-twins-eve-and-jess-gale-as-bombshell-late-arrivals

Love Island is just hours from launching and spoilers have now confirmed that twins Eve and Jess Gale will be arriving late to the South African villa.

The 20-year-old VIP hostesses certainly gave the rest of the original 2020 line-up a shock as news of their fashionably late entrance reached them by text.

In scenes due to air tonight, Nas Majeed was alerted that two ‘very important guests’ will soon be making their way into the house.

But before rumours could spiral out of control though, Eve and Jess strutted into the complex hand-in-hand and with two bottles of fizz thrown in for good measure.

‘They’re twins, they’re twins,’ Ollie helpfully pointed out in the trailer for the hotly-anticipated episode.

And the islanders had a lot to say about the new arrivals in the Beach Hut.

‘Twice is definitely nice, do you know what I mean?’ Mike Boateng enthused as he shared his thoughts.

Meanwhile, Nas admitted: ‘I actually couldn’t believe it. Twins – what a bombshell.’

While the boys were delighted at the prospect that they could soon be dating a twin, the girls were a little more cautious.

Democratic Services Officer Shaughna Phillips told the cameras: ‘I was really trying so hard not to look fuming.

‘I was trying so hard not to look bothered.’

‘There’s no way I can tell those twins apart,’ admitted Siânnise Fudge. ‘They’re identical, they look exactly the same.’

That’s not the last of the surprises though.

Before the end of the episode, an islander is set to receive a text containing an exciting twist.

But what could the bombshells’ arrival mean for the rest of the contestants? Only time will tell…

Love Island kicks off tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





