Love Island Siânnise Fudge’s reaction to Connagh Howard’s poached eggs for Rebecca Gormley sends internet into frenzy

Love Island’s Siânnise Fudge has proved she’s the gift who just keeps on giving as her reaction to some poached eggs has quickly become another internet sensation.

Days after her iconic death stare at Rebecca Gormley, the 25-year-old contestant shot a furious glance that shook us all when Connagh Howard presented the bombshell with a special breakfast and even called her ‘poached egg queen.’

Going the extra mile in the kitchen as he prepared the meal for Rebecca, Connagh told the boys: ‘I’ve never cooked poached eggs in my life.’

He then walked into the bedroom to give them to Rebecca, telling her: ‘I’m not sure if they’re up to scratch.’

As the other girls gasped at the slap-up brekkie, Siânnise couldn’t help but turn around to check them out for herself. And if looks could kill…

Audiences were lapping up Siânnise’s reaction on social media and it quickly turned into a meme.

‘Me watching all my friends get in relationships while I can’t even get a text back,’ commented one fan, as another wrote: ‘When you don’t have a man to bring you breakfast.’

Love Island fans are in stitches over this shot of Siânnise Fudge

Me watching all my friends get in relationships while I can’t even get a text back #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IBgL1y7n0d — lily (@lilystephenss) January 23, 2020

AS MUCH AS I HATE SHOEKNEES THIS PART MADE MY HEART HURT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XWIHCJkAWM — ~ beth (@BethyMae01) January 23, 2020

Producers are doin Shauneese dirty capturing these looks 😂 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Fmd1HRRqLM — MCass (@mcass89) January 23, 2020

When you don’t have a man to bring you breakfast #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wre8PFrVz8 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 23, 2020

Don’t be jealous babes , like nas said “been there , done that “ #loveisland pic.twitter.com/80BQHNuh8G — safa (@_safaaxo_) January 23, 2020

In earlier scenes, Connagh had pulled Siânnise over for a chat in the garden to tell her that he’d kissed Rebecca.

‘I’m quite attracted to her,’ he admitted. ‘I don’t want to be dishonest with you. I don’t want you to feel how I was with not knowing.’

Connagh continued: ‘We did share a little kiss and I don’t want you to hear through someone else.’

Awks.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island Australia twins Josh and Luke Packham ‘really feel’ for UK twins Eve and Jess after that shock early exit

MORE: Who is Love Island new boy Luke Mabbott, how old is he and what is his Instagram?





