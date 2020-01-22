love-island-shocker-as-paige-turley-suddenly-finds-herself-in-trouble-thanks-to-finn-tapp-and-rebecca-gormely

Love Island bombshell Rebecca Gormley has got all the women in the villa freaking out, and now Paige Turley may want to tread with caution as Finley Tapp is getting closer to the new arrival during a first look at tonight’s episode.

During last night’s instalment, Callum Jones couldn’t even try and hide his excitement after being pulled into the Hideaway for a date with the Miss England beauty queen. Understandably, Shaunghna Phillips was livid.

However, tonight the 21-year-old Geordie starts getting to know some of the other boys in the house, including 20-year-old Finn to see where his head’s at with Lewis Capaldi’s ex.

‘If a new girl was to come in who had an interest in me, then I would definitely see that through, get to know her,’ the footballer tells Rebecca. ‘It would certainly be something I would have a look at.’

He adds: ‘I’m more than happy to get to know you and see where we go from there.’

And Paige immediately has her doubts, telling Callum: ‘If someone does come in here and give him any attention, his head would be ready to turn.’

In just two days Rebecca has become the tiger among the pigeons – and we’re loving it.

Fans are all over the model and have already praised Rebecca over her visible contraceptive patch.

Elsewhere, Love Island’s strongest couple Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning are in trouble as he starts to open up about his doubts…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Piers Morgan ruthlessly slates Love Island’s Jack Fincham’s presenting as Andi Peters returns

MORE: Love Island’s Malin Andersson shares heartfelt pregnancy throwback a year after daughter’s death





