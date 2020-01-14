love-island:-shaughna-angry-with-twins-and-says-callum-‘swerved-me-like-the-m25’

Two days in and things are already getting mega awks on Love Island, with contestant Shaughna Phillips left on the shelf after Eve Gale coupled up with Callum Jones.

Shaughna, 25, was all over Callum during Monday’s episode and was seen kissing him on the sun beds.

However a kissing challenge ended with 20-year old Jess kissing Callum, 23, and later her twin sister Eve chose Callum in a new recoupling, leaving Shaughna on the shelf.

A teaser clip of Tuesday’s episode, following Love Island: Aftersun on Monday, showed Shaughna opening up to fellow contestant Sophie Piper about the twins’ behaviour.

Talking to Sophie in the garden, Londoner Shaughna said: ‘If that was me, the first that I would do when I come in here would be to come and find me.’

Shaughna added: ’It’s just awkward now. I don’t even want to talk now.’

In another clip, Shaughna said in the beach hut diary room: ‘Callum has done, I would say, everything in his power to swerve me like the M25.’

However all is not lost for Shaughna as she then received a text saying that next week another re-coupling will take place and the two remaining single girls will be dumped from the Island.

Can she nab Callum back?

Love Island airs daily on ITV2





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Mitchell takes spectacular revenge on Phil and Ben

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Shona Ramsey’s exit storyline revealed





