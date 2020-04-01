love-island-season-6:-what-happened-on-love-island-last-night?-everything-you-need-to-know!

Love Island has ended in February and done for its sixth season. The recent season of the series was a bit special and exceptional as its the only winter edition of the series, previous ones being the summer editions. Although the series Love Island has managed to grab only an average rating of 5+ on IMDb, some viewers enjoy this show and want to know what happened on the finale. So if you are one of them, read on.

What Happened of Love Island Season 6 Finale?

The winter edition of Love Island’s finale has been thrilling for most, and fans are happy that Paige and Finley have been crowned winners of Love Island Season 6. The announcement has been made by Laura Whitmore. Both the winners have taken £25,000 each home, having Paige choosing to split the cash prize.

Paige and Finn have been a true couple from the beginning and chose to be each other’s strength through the journey, and after surviving Casa Amor, they became official. On prom date, they came first, and Finn expressed his feeling for her.

Other winners of Love Island Season 6

The runners up position has been acquired by Siannise and Kue T, who gradually started fan favorite. Luke mentioned that Siannise was just his type, beautiful, and family-oriented and that she is kind and compassionate.

The third-place has been acquired by Demi and Luke M, who had a pretty rough road on Love Island 6, and grew to be fan favorites gradually. Demi was very cheerful and happy about their position, and she mentioned that she wasn’t even thinking of being in that position and that both her and Luke M appreciate each other’s journey on the Love Island 6th edition. Luke M was, too, happy and appreciative of how they both started differently on a different journey but ended up together.