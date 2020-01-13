love-island:-rylan-clark-neal-chuffed-newbie-connor-durman’s-teeth-are-taking-heat-off-his-for-a-bit

Love Island’s Connor Durman has had his beaming white veneers praised by fellow toothy brother-in-arms Rylan Clark-Neal… because it takes the heat off him for a bit.

TV host Rylan is the first to make a joke at the expense of his ultrabright beam – spending a stonking £25,000 back in 2013 for a set of veneers.

But it looks like he’s ready for a bit of a break from the jokes, and after Connor’s debut on the series last night, he’s now got the perfect scapegoat too.

As he tuned into watch the first of this year’s Islanders arrive in the brand new villa last night, Rylan tweeted: ‘Want to thank Connor from #LoveIsland for taking the heat off me for a bit. Cheers mate.’

Connor gnashers were a quick source of conversation for the new contestants as they set up home and coupled up last night – with the 23-year-old bringing them up himself in his intro.

Thankfully though he seems to have learned how to work them in his favour.

He said: ‘I do get a lot of attention from girls on nights out. I think mainly it’s the teeth.’

‘I went to Thailand, found someone on google, a random dentist, flew there and just got them done,’ he said. ‘Honestly, these teeth have worked wonders for me.’

The 23-year-old coffee bean salesman was paired up quickly with Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper in the first coupling – which he was more than pleased with as he ‘noticed her immediately’.

And what did she notice first? Well, when she spoke to the girls, she liked his vibe… and his teeth.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





