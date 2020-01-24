love-island:-rochelle-humes’-sister-sophie-piper-walks-out-after-row-with-‘controlling’-connor

Sophie Piper is set to storm out of the Love Island villa tonight (January 24 2020) after a furious row with ‘controlling’ Connor.

In a trailer for tonight’s instalment of the dating show, the 21-year-old sister of Rochelle Humes was pictured taking action after the showdown.

Sophie was seen walking out (Credit: ITV)

Read more: New Love Island bombshell Luke Trotman is the son of X Factor star Beverley Trotman

The couple were filmed having a cosy chat, during which Connor says to her: “It did annoy me because I felt you were rubbing it in my face.”

“I don’t really know what else you want me to say,” she replies.

The 25-year-old coffee bean seller is then seen angrily pacing up and down in the lounge, muttering that “it winds me up”.

He then said to an unnamed housemate, “she just [bleep] walked off.”

And it wasn’t long before viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions of the upcoming incident.

Ooh Sophie you thought Conner was so ‘mature’ it took what a day for him to slip back into his insecure controlling ways #loveisland — Teala (@Teala10288577) January 23, 2020

One said: “I feel like Connor is a psycho… it’s only a matter of time.”

“Ooh Sophie,” another commented. “You thought Connor was so ‘mature’ it took what a day for to slip back into his insecure, controlling ways.”

Sophie and Connor fall out (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Love Island viewers think newcomer Rebecca Gormley is the spit of Coronation Street’s Tracy Barlow

The drama stems from when Sophie snogged Connor behind Connagh’s back, who she had coupled up with.

She was branded a ‘snake’ by viewers for her actions.

Connor was initially branded ‘controlling’ when he lost his temper after Sophie ‘celebrated’ the arrival of new male contestants.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story