love-island-recap:-rebecca-makes-her-choice-as-two-bombshell-boys-prepare-to-enter-the-villa

It’s day 11 on Love Island and there are smooches a-plenty going on as Rebecca Gormley seemingly makes her choice on which boy she has her eye on.

…But then again when is anything that straight forward in the villa?

With solid couples breaking down, new ones forming by the minute and a new boy being fought over, it’s safe to say it’s all go.

Here’s everything you missed last night…

Rebecca tells the truth

After very clearly putting her graft on with Callum Jones, despite hiding it from the girls in the game, Rebecca finally told Siânnise her intentions.

She tells her new pal that he ‘ticks all the boxes’ when it comes to what she’s looking for, Siânnise admits she understands why the Geordie newbie would move on the charming ‘cheeky chap’ but warns it could backfire when getting to know Shaughna.

Encouraging Rebecca to pull her love rival for a chat, Rebecca then revealed there was a second boy in her crosshairs.

Rebecca told her: ‘He’s one person, I’m feeling… and then Connagh.

‘You know when you’re chatting to someone and it just flows naturally? He ticks all the boxes, we have things in common, he’s got nice eyes, he’s soft, he puts you at ease…’

‘And I had a really good chat with Finn.’

Options. Officially. Open.

Rebecca gets to know Finn

Finlay Tapp shared a saucy snog with Paige Turley just two days ago – but made no secret of the fact that he could move on without second thought.

‘If a new girl was to come in who had an interest in me, then I would definitely see that through, get to know her,’ he told her.

‘It would certainly be something I would have a look at.’

He then bluntly told her: ‘I’m more than happy to get to know you and see where we go from there.’

Mate, you might want to make Paige privy to this information.

Thankfully, the gangs envy with Becky With The Good Hair means she’s a bit aware of it all, and Paige later told the Beach Hut: ‘I’m playing it really cool with him. I’m like yeah, get to know her, find her really funny and find her hair so good looking… but I’m playing it cool.’

Mike and Leanne On The Outs

It was only two days ago that Leanne and Mike seemed to be getting on like a house on fire with a romantic massage date.

But after all that they seem to be over as they struggle, with Mike admitting to Connagh he’s having doubts.

Pulling Leanne over later on, Mike then told Leanne: ‘I can’t really read you. I don’t know if I’m doing the right things…’

Siânnise gets in the game and goes to war with Rebecca

After trying and failing to get a romance started on the show, and pulling that epic meme face at the end of the last episode, Siânnise stakes her claim on Connagh.

But unfortunately for her, Rebecca is too fast, and by the end of the episode she was seen sharing a snog with the new Islander.

Their kiss didn’t go unnoticed by the other islanders though, as Jess Gale, Siannise Fudge and Leanne Amaning all watched from a distance.

New bombshell alert!

In a turn of events that is going to make our lives a living hell, show bosses have chucked in two Lukes to go with the two Connor/Connaughs.

Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott won’t be seen properly until tonight’s episode, but talking before entering the villa, it’s clear Shaughna and Paige are in their crosshairs.

And just like that, a new love triangle/square is born…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.





