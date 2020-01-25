love-island-recap:-rebecca-gormley’s-chaotic-decision-shocks-the-villa-and-the-country-as-another-islander-is-dumped

*Warning – this post contains Love Island spoilers!*

Well – what a night!

Love Island is known for its many twists and turns, of course, and through the years we have seen some truly shocking decisions made on that villa’s wooden patio flooring.

Tonight, it turns out was no exception. We had couples making up, breaking up and some truly chaotic energy being thrown out into the universe.

Here’s everything you missed tonight.

Rebecca chooses Luke T over Connagh

Wait…what?!

It all seemed to be going so well! After making her dramatic entrance (and causing Shaughna to smash a toastie in stress), Rebecca seemed to be getting on with with Cardiff native Connagh quite nicely – even sharing a cheeky snog.

But it seemed the arrival of two bombshells in the form of Luke T and Luke M that well and truly turned the 21-year-old’s head.

After a cosy date with semi-professional footballer Luke T earlier in the day, Rebecca made the swift decision to choose him in the re-coupling instead of Connagh.

Sianeese’s face said it all really. This is going to cause ructions in the villa.

Siannese is fuming over Rebecca’s decision

We know, babe. We know.

Things did kind of seem to be going Siannese’s way (for once!) tonight but she was pipped to the post (the post being Luke T) by Rebecca and had make a very on-the-cuff decision about whether to save Connagh or Nas.

Chatting after the shocker of a recoupling, Siannise was left fuming as she claimed that Rebecca had ‘gone behind her back.’

‘It’s literally a kick in the teeth,’ she fumed. ‘She’s literally gone behind my back. There’s no loyalty there.’

Oh dear. Batten down the hatches, everyone!

After a wobble, Sophie and Connor are fine – right?

As The Saturdays once sang, me and my heart we got issues. Well, if anyone had some issues to work through this episode – it was Sophie and Connor.

After storming off seemingly at random, Sophie spent most of her time trying to cool the situation down, and whilst the duo did re-couple, Connor did hint on the sunbeds that there’s a deeper conversation that they need to save for another time.

‘I just don’t want you to get stressed,’ Sophie told him.

Connor said, rather omniously: ‘That’s another serious chat isn’t it, anyway,’ before ending the conversation.

We have a feeling this is going to have to be followed up.

Nas is safe (for now)

We think it’s fair to say that pretty much everyone thought Nas would be dumped from the villa tonight – including, seemingly, Nas himself.

Jess, who he was coupled up with, kept dropping hints throughout the episode that she would feel bad if her choosing another boy meant sending everyone’s favourite cheeky chappy home.

Luckily, thanks to Rebecca, that decision was given to Siannese, who chose Nas over Connagh. Or, not so luckily for Siannese.

‘The guy that I have chosen to couple up with, he is the life and soul of the villa,’ she said. ‘His personality is amazing and it doesn’t go un-noticed.

‘I would love for him to have the chance to find the girls of his dreams.’

Nas may have been spared for the dumping this time…but he better find a match quickly!

Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2





