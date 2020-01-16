love-island-recap:-ollie-williams-quits-villa-and-two-new-boys-arrive-to-ruffle-feathers

Love Island’s latest episode saw Ollie Williams exit the villa and the Mike Boateng get comfy in The Dog House.

Viewers were also treated to a cheeky teaser of two new boys who’ll be entering the ITV2 dating show tonight to ruffle some feathers.

Didn’t get a chance to watch it? We’ve got you covered with our trusty recap.

Love Island’s Ollie Williams leaves the villa

Ollie left the South African villa just three days after arriving, citing that he still had feelings for an ex.

Before he gathered the islanders around the firepit to announce his exit, he told partner Paige Turley what was running through his mind.

‘Getting to know you has been so, so lovely and you’re such a lovely girl, because you’re the first real girl I’ve started to get to know since my last girlfriend, that’s sort of made me realise that going through the motions with you and whatever, I’ve realised that I still have feelings for my last girlfriend,’ he told her.

Ollie continued: ‘I’ve got to leave. I’m sorry. I feel like I’ve wasted your first couple of days.’

‘You need to do what’s best for you,’ Paige replied calmly, to which he said: ‘This is the love of my life I think.

‘When you’ve got that, you can’t risk throwing that away because you’d never forgive yourself for as long as you live.’

Two new boys arrive to shake up the Love Island villa

Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp’s arrival to the villa was teased at the end of the episode and there’s going to be drama ahead as they both fancy the same girls.

Model Connagh revealed that he already has his eye on three lovely ladies in the villa so Sophie Piper, Siânnise Fudge, and Shaughna Phillips better watch out.

He explained: ‘If I really like someone, I’m definitely going to make an effort, I’m not going to let the opportunity go by. But, I’m not going to try and be a homewrecker.

Finley is after the same islanders as he revealed: ‘I like Siânnise, Paige, and Sophie.’

We better start prepping the popcorn.

Love Island’s Mike Boateng is the first islander in The Dog House

Watching Mike prepare the dog house 😏 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Qj5e2Y5Nrb — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 15, 2020

Mike was relegated to The Dog House last night after he decided that he no longer wanted to be in a couple with twin Jess Gale.

In scenes that aired on Tuesday, Mike revealed that he wanted to return to his original partner Leanne Amaning, and so it was only right that he left Jess’s bed.

The boys gave their pal a helping hand in setting up the fold-out bed and soon Leanne joined him.

As Mike got comfy, Leanne came in and told him: ‘I couldn’t leave you here alone.’

Earlier scenes saw Jess admit she was ‘shocked’ that Mike wanted to go back to Leanne.

She told him: ‘I was shocked at this strong preference for Leanne. If I knew this preference was so strong, I don’t think I would have picked you.’

Mike replied: ‘I kind of just weighed it up and I looked at Leanne, it was like a feeling which I don’t get too often. It was a feeling that I couldn’t ignore.’

Love Island’s Siânnise Fudge schools Nas Majeed on pronouncing her name

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Siânnise raged at her beau Nas during a chat on the day bed when he appeared to get her name wrong.

Having absolutely none of it, Siannise decided to teach him exactly how to say it.

‘You said my name wrong,’ she fumed.

‘I don’t think anyone understands how stressful it is for me when people say my name wrong. It’s Siânnise.’

Viewers took aim at Siânnise for blasting Nas on Twitter for correcting him over her name, considering she branded him ‘Aladdin’ in a previous episode.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





