love-island-recap:-leanne-and-mike-get-physical,-the-lapdance-challenge-returns-and-new-bombshell-rebecca-gormley-arrives

Love Island’s determined to get pulses racing and they did just that with the sauciest episode of the series yet.

With lapdances, sexy massages and then a shocking new arrival, things have been left shaken in the villa with the girls worried about their future in the villa as it stands.

So what exactly happened last night? And are people actually finding love or is it all just too complicated?

Here’s everything you missed from Monday’s episode…

Mike and Leanne are clearly one of the strongest couples in the villa right now, and their romance was rewarded with a luxury date to a massage parlour.

Any excuse to get hands on, right?

While Leanne didn’t hold back, and literally got her elbows in after covering Mike in oil, the pair eventually ended up talking what they wanted from the show.

‘For me, getting to know someone, I’m always thinking possibly long-term,’ Mike told her. ‘Eventually I’m going to think, is it going to go somewhere?’

Leanne agreed and said: ‘I’ve probably got to start thinking more long-term. You are very kind, understanding… I feel like I see potential.’

Return of the lapdance

Whether it’s Mike shaking his bum like a pro, or Nas turning up dressed like a cupid and giving it his best shot, the lapdance challenge is always one to watch.

It’s the challenge that separates the sexy from the cringe as the islanders were told to play dress up and dirty dance for the others.

Hooked up to heart rate monitors, it was a test for the gang to see who exactly got each other’s hearts racing faster.

The results were a little surprising, but the biggest jumpscare is one to watch.

Rebecca bombs in

Just when the girls thought they’d wrapped up all the dances, the whole villa got a shock when new girl Rebecca bombed in for one last dance.

To make matters worse, she then whips Connor and Callum over for a date in the Hideaway.

Why were they picked? Because their heart rates increased the most when she arrived – which is a bit awkward for Sophie and Shaughna, who had been getting to know them.

Shaughna is left devastated as she felt like she was getting somewhere with Callum, but could she be pied off for the new girl?

Sianesse becomes first official meme of the year

… The photo says it all really, doesn’t it?

As Rebecca arrived the girl were forced to watch from the balcony as she lapdanced on their men, and Sianesse did not look happy.

Her stone-cold stare made it obvious she knew she was in trouble – and it was made worse when it was revealed that she literally didn’t get the guys’ pulses racing.

With Rebecca now heading out on a date with Connor (who she’s friend-coupled with) and Callum, the bombshell has definitely rocked the boat.

But can she manage to turn on the charm to send a girl home?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.





