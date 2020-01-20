love-island-recap:-connor-durman-struggles-to-let-go-as-sophie-piper-sticks-up-for-new-man-connagh-howard

On Love Island, it’s the Tale Of Two Cons for Sophie Piper, with the first official recoupling sending shockwaves through the villa.

Sunday night marked the official first week complete in the South African compound, and after new boy Connagh Howard swiped Sophie Piper from Connor Durman, things are already ready to boil over.

That’s before we get into the blossoming romances for the rest of the house.

Need a quick refresher on what happened? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back.

Jess goes it alone

After going in as a unit, Jess looked a little lost after her twin sister Eve became the first person dumped from the villa.

Rallying around her after coupling up with her, Nas offered himself as ‘the new twin’ and told her: ‘We’re all here for you if you ever need to talk.’

Shaughna later added: ‘We’re just like one big twin, now.’

However that isn’t enough to make her feel better, and she told the Beach Hut: ‘I’m so blessed that all the girls are really nice, all the guys are really nice, it’s just not going to be the same.’

Connor gets his game face on

… And by game face, we mean ‘make it really obvious and throw a massive strop’ from the coffee bean salesman.

After Connagh coupled up with Sophie, seemingly without Connor’s prior knowledge, he was ready to kick off as he decided to ‘fight for his girl’.

But first off he established to everyone that he was far from happy with what Connaugh did, and said: ‘He should have gone about things a different way.

‘He should have coupled up with Siânnise, got to know her, he could have still gotten to know Sophie if he wanted to.’

‘It’s hard not to be awkward now. It’s going to be a bit hard, but he’s brought that on himself.’

He was backed up by Mike and the boys, who also thought that it should’ve been dealt with differently. On the outside, he was compared to stalker Joe from You.

Sophie stands by her man

Things got a bit fiery when Sophie, who is stuck in the middle of the two lads, overheard the conversation, and stepped in to defend her new man.

Making her feelings clear, she stated: ‘You can’t even say that to him… he’s gone with his gut at the end of the day. I feel like you boys shouldn’t be beating him up about it.’

She later admitted she wasn’t happy with Mike sticking his oar in about it either.

Mike later cleared the air with Connaugh, but let’s see how long this truce can hold up.

In the meantime, Connor is trying to win Sophie over by ‘making her tea and making her laugh’.

Couples Challenge

The Islanders got an insight into how well they really know each other tonight, as they’re tested on their knowledge of one another. If their answers match, they get a point.

Among the revelations was Siannise who confessed her fave sexual position was The Anvil. We’ll leave you to google it.

Connor’s face was a picture as Sophie and Connaugh, despite knowing each other, nailed it, and he began to get worried that it would impress Soph that his love rival had only slept with 12 people, while he’d slept with more than 100.

Shaughna was also less than impressed on discovering that Callum also once slept with a 41-year-old in a question over how old their oldest sexual partner was.

Ready, Steady, Smackers

Romances are actually seemingly beginning to blossom in the villa with not one but two cheeky snogs happening before the episode is out.

First up was Shaughna and Callum, who after having a chat about ‘that’ 41-year-old, managed to smooth things over with a snog.

Then, surprisingly, was Paige – who after being partnered up with Finlay Tapp, and winning the challenge, cemented their new connection with a kiss.

Joking the 20-year-old was her ‘toyboy’ to the girls later, Paige admitted that the footballer ‘had game’.

Is a new romance in the air?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island’s Connor Durman savagely compared to You’s Joe Goldberg and we’re living for the memes

MORE: Love Island’s Siânnise Fudge leaves viewers confused as she reveals The Anvil is her favourite sex position





