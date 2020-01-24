love-island-recap:-bombshells-luke-trotman-and-luke-mabbott-ruffle-feathers-as-connagh-comes-clean

After a slightly slow start, Love Island is finally starting to heat up, with Rebecca Gormley kissing Connagh Howard, Sophie Piper and Connor Durman getting closer and Nas just living his best life in the sunshine.

But all that changed with the arrival of two new bombshells, Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott, who set their sights on some of the girls.

Side note: We’re betting there’s another Siannise waiting in the wings to go with the two Lukes and two Connor/Connaghs.

Despite being in South Africa for about 51 seconds, it’s fair to say the pair have ruffled feathers already…

So, if you happened to miss your daily dose of villa life for an extended happy hour, here’s everything you missed last night.

Luke squared drop some bombshells

Luke Mabbott and Luke Trotman definitely caused a stir when they arrived in the villa, leaving the girls delighted and the boys slightly… less so.

Speaking about their arrival, Luke T told the camera: ‘When the original boys came down, you could feel a little bit of tension.

‘But honestly it was fine.’

However, things weren’t that ‘fine’ when he appeared to lock horns with Mike Boateng, who made it clear that he was coupled up with Leanne Amaning.

When Luke M branded them a cute couple, Mike replied: ‘I appreciate that, brother, I like you.’

Chiming in, Luke T asked: ‘I didn’t get that. Do you like me as well?’

Making things even more awkward, everyone went silent as Mike hesitated, before adding: ‘You’re a nice guy.’

Maybe get there a little quicker next time, hun…

Connagh comes clean to Siannise

Connagh and Rebecca shared a kiss at the end of Wednesday night’s instalment, following a day of flirting. However, the model then had the awkward task of telling Siannise about the whole thing.

Speaking in the beach hut, he revealed: ‘It’s never nice to tell someone that potentially does like you, “Oh by the way I have just sort of kissed someone else”. That’s not going to be nice to hear.’

Well, he would know after Sophie did the same thing with him…

Pulling her for a chat, he came clean, explaining: ‘She’s pretty much made it clear that she does like me. And I did say I’m quite attracted to her as well. I want to tell you and not be dishonest with you.

‘One other thing I do want to tell you, because I don’t want you to hear it from anyone else, we did share a little kiss.’

‘Oh, okay. You’re entitled to get to know who you want to get to know,’ she replied.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘And if you feel you’ve got a connection with Rebecca then honestly go for it and I wish you all the best. Thanks for being honest.’

Siannise’s face when Connagh made Rebecca breakfast definitely said otherwise…

Finley Tapp stacks it

The challenge saw the Islanders swap South Africa for ‘Lads Vegas’, where the guys had to perform for the girls while being showered with money, before selecting a bride for a quick wedding and whisking them up a slippery slide.

Sounds simple…

What happens in Vegas, does NOT stay in Vegas 😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UetiTfet0V — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 24, 2020

Unfortunately for poor Finley, he couldn’t quite get the hang of the task, and ended up falling all over the shop.

And we cannot stop watching the clip.

Siannise and Jess get double-dating

As if we hadn’t faced enough bombshells during the episode, a text came through revealing the public had been voting for two girls to go on a date with Luke T and Luke M.

It was then announced that Siannise had been picked to head out with Luke T, while Luke M will be spending some alone time with Jess.

Could this finally be the moment the girls have been waiting for?

We’ll have to wait to find out…

Love Island continues daily, at 9pm, on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Question Time flooded with 250 complaints after Laurence Fox’s controversial race row about Meghan Markle

MORE: Taylor Swift would ‘starve herself a little bit’ if her stomach was ‘too big’ in paparazzi pictures





