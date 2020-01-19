love-island-quiz-week-one:-do-you-know-your-connor-durmans-from-your-connagh-howards?

Love Island 2020 kicked off in style this week as we fill our chilly winter nights with some romance (and a whole load of drama).

From an early exit, to a twin bombshell, to our first exit of the series after a dramatic recoupling, there’s not much that hasn’t happened already.

But have you been paying attention between who’s doing bits and who’s doing nothing?

Let’s put your knowledge to the test and see how much you’ve been paying attention…





