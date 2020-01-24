love-island-police-officer-mike-boateng-‘told-teen-girl-he’d-show-her-a-good-time’-while-in-uniform

Love Island’s Mike Boateng allegedly told a 17-year-old girl he could ‘show her a good time’ while in his police uniform, in Cheetham Hill.

It has been reported that the reality star then took her Snapchat details, seeing Aaliyah Read report the incident to the Greater Manchester Police back in July 2018.

An investigation was launched into the now 24-year-old, who is said to have ‘strenuously denied any wrongdoing’, with his family also adding that the stories set to be released are untrue.

Talking to The Sun, Aaliyah claimed: ‘He came over to me and said, “Come with me and I’ll show you around Manchester. I’ll show you a good time.”

‘He asked for my number. I said my phone was broken, the SIM card wasn’t working, so he asked for my Snapchat. I gave him it and he got back in the car and left.’

Her mum, Kinda, added to the publication: ‘I was disgusted to see him on Love Island while under investigation.’

It’s said that Aaliyah has since received a letter from the force stating that the incident ‘did not meet the test for a criminal inquiry’ but was a ‘potential misconduct matter’.

It’s also claimed that the family was told Mike could appear on television ahead of this year’s series of Love Island.

When contacted by Metro.co.uk, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: ‘I can confirm that allegations were made regarding an officer in 2018 and 2019, which are currently under investigation by the Professional Standards Branch.

‘These include a complaint from a member of the public. It would be inappropriate to comment further while the investigation is ongoing.’

The news comes after Mike’s family shared a lengthy statement, claiming that stories are set to be released about him which are untrue.

In the message, shared on his Twitter page, they also called out Greater Manchester Police for an incident in which he was racially abused by fellow officers, stating he was branded a ‘gorilla’ in a training session.

‘We have been informed as a family that certain publications shall release stories of Mike over the next few days regarding his time at Greater Manchester Police,’ the post – penned by his brothers, Samuel and Andrew, began.

‘The stories, which shall be released, are false. Despite these publications knowing the stories are completely false, they are still looking to publish them.

‘In an attempt to add credibility to these stories, they have turned up at our family home and harassed our mother in the early hours of the morning. We believe there is a clear attempt to tarnish Mike’s character.

‘Greater Manchester Police have unfortunately chosen not to deny any of the false stories, which shall be released over the next few days. They had previously agreed with us that they would not comment to the press, which is why no stories have been released to date.’

The siblings went on to explain how ‘disheartened’ they are with GMP’s response to the claims, insisting Mike has always tried to find the positive in his time with the force.

ANNOUNCEMENT: As a family, we are proud of Mike and we stand by him. The stories which shall be released in the press against him are completely false. It’s a shame this has become such a familiar routine with the British press, and how eager they are to see Black men fail. pic.twitter.com/baKE9zSAht — Mike Boateng (@MichaelBoateng_) January 18, 2020

‘Mike no longer works for Greater Manchester Police as he resigned after filming introductory videos in preparation for Love Island,’ the statement continued. ‘Mike showed nothing but dedication to GMP. He joined believing the force represented honesty and integrity.’

They added: ‘Whilst working for Greater Manchester Police, Mike was subject to discrimination by officers including an incident where he was called a gorilla during a training session.

‘This is a documented incident that took place. The officers involved in these incidents were not sacked, however relocated to different departments.’

A rep for Greater Manchester Police said of the allegations: ‘We can confirm that in 2017 a serving officer alleged that he had been subjected to racist behaviour during his initial training with Greater Manchester Police.

‘Five officers were placed on restricted duties while the allegations were thoroughly investigated by the Professional Standards Branch. As a result, the five officers were dealt with under the Unsatisfactory Performance Procedure, which is set out in the Police Performance Regulations of 2012.

‘There is absolutely no place for racism within GMP. It is important that all our staff are treated fairly and with respect and we have made significant improvements to the diversity of our workforce over recent years. However we realise the damage these instances can cause and we apologise for any suffering this matter has caused him.’

Metro.co.uk have reached out to both Mike’s reps and ITV for further comment, while Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.





