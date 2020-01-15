love-island:-ollie-williams-has-been-warned-of-negative-backlash-after-quitting-the-villa

Ollie Williams has been ‘warned’ of the intense backlash against his appearance on Love Island as he quits the villa after just three days.

ITV confirmed on Tuesday that the 23-year-old has made the decision to leave the villa, with Ollie explaining his decision in the beach hut.

A Love Island rep confirmed to Metro.co.uk: ‘Ollie made the decision to leave off his own back and explained his reasons for doing so in his quote.

‘He was not made aware whilst he was in the villa of any press stories running around him but as with all Islanders, since leaving the villa he has now been briefed as to what has been written and said about him as part of our duty of care.’

They added: ‘We will be supporting Ollie as he leaves the villa.’

However, the heir has claimed he is leaving the show due to feelings for his ex-girlfriend Laura Nofer, 23, who he dated for 18 months before they split last year, and apparently, three days in the South African villa has made him have a change of heart.

He said: ‘I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

‘At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.’

The 23-year-old has been coupled up with Paige Turley, who was unimpressed in Monday night’s episode when her partner admitted to having cheated on his ex ‘eight or nine times’.

Ollie had already become one of the most controversial islanders in the show’s history, after he was pictured posing with dead animals online.

Following the first episode of Love Island on 12 January, 231 people complained to Ofcom about Ollie’s inclusion in the line-up.

Williams – whose claims he will inherit the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall aren’t that accurate – is director of a hunting business called Cornish Sporting Agency, which organises ‘tailor-made hunting trips to South Africa and other destinations’, and was pictured posing with a client and a dead eland bull on Instagram in a now-deleted image.

Elands – a type of antelope – are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Lewis Capaldi’s Love Island ex Paige Turley ‘could potentially face substantial damages for exposing relationship secrets’

MORE: Love Island’s Mike Boateng spends night in bed with Leanne Amaning after snubbing Jess Gale





