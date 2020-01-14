love-island-ofcom-complaints-about-ollie-williams-double-to-467-ahead-of-shock-exit

Love Island complaints over Ollie Williams doubled across the first two episodes, with Ofcom receiving 467 messages.

The 23-year-old announced his exit from the South African villa after three days, explaining he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

However, viewers were left unimpressed after pictures emerged of the heir posing with dead animals, flooding in with protestations about his casting on the dating show.

And Ofcom confirmed to Metro.co.uk that the complaints doubled over the first two episodes – from 231 to 467.

‘The total number of complaints we have received about Ollie across the first two episodes is 467,’ a spokesperson told us.

‘We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.’

Ollie confirmed his exit from the ITV2 dating show today, after just three days in the villa.

Speaking in the beach hut, he said: ‘I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

‘At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.’

Since the news broke, savage fans celebrated his exit on social media.

And many have suggested Ovie Soko returns to the ITV fold to take his place.

Body language expert Judi James also told us he may have been struggling to deal with rejection in South Africa.

‘With his good looks, physique, alleged inheritance and title Ollie was always going to be the wrong guy in the wrong show,’ she said.

‘His ego had been taking a bruising since the moment he walked into the villa and I’m guessing he got out clutching the shreds of his pride before he took the walk of shame as one of the first competitors to go at the end of the week.’

Judi explained that his row with Paige Turley – who he was coupled up with during his brief time on the show – may have been the ‘last straw’.

‘Being accused of lying by an enraged Paige was probably the last straw in a list of humiliations for Ollie,’ she added.

‘In Made in Chelsea he’d be taking his pick of the girls but here he was just being picked on and picked over.’

Love Island continues daily, at 9pm, on ITV2.





