love-island:-leanne-amaning-has-already-won-the-series-with-hilarious-shade-about-connor-durman’s-teeth

Love Island’s inaugural winter series has already given us the first truly great reality TV moment of the year with Leanne’s hilarious comment on Connor’s teeth. Sorry, Connor.

It all started off so well. Connor had coupled up with Sophie Piper (or as you and I know her, Rochelle Humes’ sister) and all the girls had decamped to discuss their new fellas.

‘I feel like I like his tattoos, I kind of like his vibe,’ Sophie shared. ‘He’s obviously got the veneers in hasn’t he…’

‘Have you ever seen teeth like it?’ Leanne asked in response and we all collectively, as a nation, died.

And tbh Leanne, no. No, we have not. But that’s the beauty of Love Island, isn’t it? We learn and see something new everyday. And who doesn’t love a mouth full of pearly whites?

Twitter practically exploded after Leanne brought a massive burst of shade into sunny South Africa.

‘”Have you seen teeth like it”,’ one fan quoted. ‘Leanne we caught that shade!’

“Have you seen teeth like it”

😂😂😂

Leanne we caught that shade#LoveIsland — Nico/Nichaux (@OK_ImaSayIt) January 12, 2020

LEANNE 😂😂😂😂 “have you seen teeth like it” I love her already #LoveIsland — Amy (@amyallison_xo) January 12, 2020

“Have you seen teeth like it?” Leanne is not here for the veneers #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6LSy1OgYbE — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) January 12, 2020

Nah Leanne coming from Connors teeth 😂😂 #LoveIsland — #Ovies2ndWife (@Bambi_Eyess) January 12, 2020

Another added: ‘Leanne is not here for the veneers!’

‘Nah, Leanne coming for Connor’s teeth,’ someone else wrote and like we all know – it’s all tea, no shade – she meant no harm really.

All in all, it’s been a stellar first episode as we headed out to the South African villa for the first time.

New host Laura Whitmore certainly made a great first impression – she’s got the slow-mo walk down, she’s got this handled girls.

The Irish TV presenter replaced Caroline Flack for this series. Caroline stood down from her role in December last year after being charged with assault.

If you’ve missed any of the action from tonight, catch up on every moment from our live blog here.

We’ve also got the all-important first couples of the show, who do we think will go the distance this year?

Now we all have 24 hours to recover from Leanne’s star-making shade and the bombshell arrival of the two identical twins…

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.





