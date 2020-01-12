love-island:-laura-whitmore-has-already-won-over-fans-as-new-host-after-replacing-caroline-flack

Love Island’s new host Laura Whitmore seems to have already won over fans – and the first episode hasn’t even finished yet!

The Scottish presenter replaced Caroline Flack as the face of the ITV2 dating show after Caroline stepped down following her arrest for alleged assault.

We’ve already seen Laura attempt the iconic slow-mo walk…and it appears she’s already won ardent fans over if social media is anything to go by.

One fan wrote: ‘I’m just so proud of Laura.’ Another added: ‘Laura is already smashing the job!’

‘Laurs Whitmore has been on-screen for two minutes,’ another wrote, ‘and she’s already brought so much personality to the villa.’

To be fair to her, she nailed the slow-mo.

The rest will be a doddle! (We imagine).

gosh I’m just so proud of Laura — 🎄dam (@adambyrne_) January 12, 2020

Laura Whitmore has been on screen for two minutes and she’s already brought so much more personality than the Flack ever did! #LoveIsland — Sadie Bellerby (@Sadie_Bells) January 12, 2020

Already I much prefer Laura Whitmore. She seems way more friendly like a pal talking to people on her same level 😍 #LoveIsland — Zoe London (@zoelondondj) January 12, 2020

Laura Whitmore is doing amazing as the new presenter #LoveIsland — Or-ganised Disaster (@OrlaButler4) January 12, 2020

‘Laura Whitmore is doing amazing as the new presenter,’ another added.

Looks like we can chalk this one down to an immediate success, congrats Laura hun!

‘It’s bittersweet, it’s not a great situation at all,’ the 34-year-old star told RadioTimes.com from the show’s new location of South Africa’s Cape Town.

‘It’s not ideal. The whole thing feels intimidating. I just want to do it justice and just be me.’

Before accepting the role, Laura revealed she got in touch with close friend Flack to see how she felt – and she couldn’t have been more supportive.

‘Caroline has been incredible,’ she enthused. ‘She messaged me before ITV contacted me and she said “I really hope you get the role”. She said she knew how much of fan I was of the show. I thought that was so lovely.’

The first episode of the new series saw five couples formed: Siannise and Nas, Shaughna and Callum, Paige and Ollie, Leanne and Mike and Sophie and Connor.

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.





