Love Island host Laura Whitmore weighs in on ‘The Anvil’ after Siânnise Fudge makes sex confession

Love Island host Laura Whitmore is as shocked as the rest of us about ‘The Anvil’ sex position.

After the ‘The Butter Churner’ and ‘The Eagle’, islander Siânnise Fudge had viewers flocking to Google (and quickly deleting their browsing history probably) after revealing her favourite sex position is the ‘anvil’.

She told Connor Durman that the position is ‘when the boy’s on top and then my legs are on his shoulder. I had to Google that.’

We’ve got a deeper explanation here.

Watching along at home was new presenter Laura, who confessed she may never hear the word ‘anvil’ in the same way again.

She tweeted to a follower: ‘There’s an anvil homeware in Bray I may never be able to walk in again.’

Another fan replied: ‘I work in Anvil in Bray, it’s a great store.’

‘Yea I used to buy presents there,’ Laura said, ‘hope they don’t sell what Callum is talking about.’

The host was likely referencing Callum’s previous sex confession about his fave sex position, The Butter Churner during the Spill The Tea challenge last week.

It was also the same challenge where it was revealed that Connor had slept with over 100 people, while ex-islander Ollie Williams had cheated on an old girlfriend multiple times.

Last year’s star Curtis Pritchard told the islanders he enjoyed the Eagle position, prompting viewers to look it up at the same time and crash a sex website explaining it all.

Sunday night’s episode saw Connor struggle to move on while Sophie Piper – who he picked on the first day – recoupled with new boy Connagh.

And the villa saw not one but two cheeky snogs happen before the episode was over.

First was Shaughna Phillips and Callum who patched up their latest friction with a smooch.

Then Paige Turley, who was chosen by Finlay Tapp, enjoyed a snog with the new islander after winning a challenge.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2.





