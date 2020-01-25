love-island-host-laura-whitmore-opens-up-on-fitness-regime

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore is having a big year. She was named the new presenter of the winter series of ITV2’s Love Island when Caroline Flack stepped down following an assault charge, and she’s received wide praise online so far since the Cape Town show started.

The 34-year-old may be helping the contestants find love, but she’s already settled herself with comedian boyfriend Iain Stirling, who provides the show’s voice-over.

She’s wowed in some bold ensembles so far and already looks right at home swanning around the South African villa.

It turns out she’s a bit of a fitness enthusiast, so did her gym hours ramp up before the show? And how does she look after her wellbeing?

We caught up with Whitmore to find out…

“So excited! It is such a privilege to get to travel with work, and what a show! It will be great to see Iain, but something tells me we won’t be seeing each other quite as much as everyone thinks!”