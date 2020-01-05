love-island-hire-armed-guards-for-winter-series-amid-security-and-kidnapping-concerns

Love Island bosses aren’t taking any risks when it comes to the upcoming winter series in South Africa and hired armed security guards have been hired to patrol the villa.

The brand new edition of the show, which is being shot in Cape Town, will have personnel patrolling the area at all times to ensure that no outsiders will be able to break into the set, according to reports.

‘Producers aren’t taking any chances,’ a source said. ‘It’s been arranged for armed guards to patrol the compound throughout the series.

‘They will have them surrounding the area so there is no chance of any breaches.’

The insider added to Daily Star Sunday: ‘If it’s known to everyone in the area that a big TV show is in town, then it will become a target. There are concerns there could be kidnap attempts if things aren’t done carefully.’

An ITV spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: ‘The safety and security of our Islanders and crew are of the utmost importance.’

The sixth series of Love Island is just days away and the new edition has already taken an unexpected turn after Caroline Flack stepped down from presenting duties following her assault charge.

Since stepping down, it’s been confirmed Laura Whitmore taking the reins for the new show.

‘To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television is an understatement, Laura enthused.

‘I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.

‘I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.’

Love Island kicks off Sunday 12 January on ITV2.





