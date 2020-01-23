Love Island first-look: Connagh confesses to Siânnise that he kissed Rebecca – but how will she react?

There’s never a dull moment in the Love Island villa – and in a first-look of tonight’s episode Connagh Howard plucks up the courage to tell Siânnise Fudge about his sneaky kiss with newbie Rebecca Gormley.

Connagh and Rebecca are feeling giddy about their kiss but the lads make it clear that Connagh needs to update Siânnise sooner rather than later…..and their smooch comes after Siânnise also made her move on Connagh.

Finn told him: ‘I think do it as soon as, so she doesn’t hear it from someone else. I think that’s the best way forward.’

Connagh commented: ‘I’m trying to think of the best way of going about it.’

In the Beach Hut Connagh admitted: ‘It’s never nice to tell someone that potentially does like you, “Oh, by the way, I have just sort of kissed someone else”. That’s not going to be nice to hear. The last thing I want to do is lead her on and not be truthful with her.’

And when it came to the dreaded chat Connagh revealed that he likes Rebecca, he explained: ‘She’s pretty much made it clear that she does like me. And I did say I’m quite attracted to her as well. I want to tell you and not be dishonest with you.’

And surprisingly the beauty consultant took it in her stride as she replied: ‘I’m glad you’ve come to talk to me and be honest.

‘I’m glad you’re getting on well with Rebecca and that’s absolutely fine. I’m glad you’ve told me. I appreciate that.’

Although then it came to his confession…

Connagh added: ‘One other thing I do want to tell you because I don’t want you to hear it from anyone else, we did share a little kiss.’

Siânnise responded: ‘Oh OK. You’re entitled to get to know who you want to get to know. And if you feel you’ve got a connection with Rebecca then honestly go for it and I wish you all the best. Thanks for being honest.’

After the chat in the Beach Hut, Siânnise is a little less calm as she exclaimed: ”He did this to me literally last week and he’s done it to me again. Have I got mug written on my forehead? But if you are going to keep doing this to me, I don’t want to bother with you anyway, so your loss hun.’

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.





