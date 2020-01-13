Love Island: First look at explosive episode as Islanders take on first kissing challenge – and it doesn’t go down well

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The second episode of Love Island will see the contestants take on their first challenge – and yes you guessed it, it’s a kissing challenge.

Aptly titled, ‘Spill The Tea’ the islanders will have to take on a challenge that exposes some of their saucy secrets.

In a preview of Monday night’s show, they receive a text that reads: ‘It’s time to stir things up as your steamy secrets are revealed in today’s boys vs girls challenge… Spill The Tea. #troubleisbrewing #turnoveranewleaf.’

The Islanders take it in turns to plunge into a teacup and fish out a teabag, which contains a fact about an Islander of the opposite sex. They then kiss the Islander they believe the statement refers to.

Statements include who only ever spends £20 on a first date, whose most adventurous bedroom antics are with whipped cream and who has slept with more than 100 members of the opposite sex.

Most of the Islanders opt to kiss the person they’re coupled up with, while some take their chances with others they have their eye on….(we can see the drama brewing already).

Twins Jess and Eve Gale arrived on Sunday night’s show and tonight we will also see the pair pick which boys they want to steal – we have a feeling this will not go down with the other girls.

The first coupling up of the season took place last night and the happy couples so far are, Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng, Siânnise Fudge and Nas Majeed, Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones, Sophie Piper, and Connor Durman and Paige Turley and Ollie Williams.

With the twins’ impending choice, Shaughna asks Callum for a parting kiss in case they are split up.

She says in the Beach Hut: ‘I’ve done what the dogs do with the lamppost. I’ve left my scent.’

Either way tonight is going to be good!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





