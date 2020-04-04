“love-island”-finished-with-its-“sixth-season”-and-the-increasing-viewership-guaranteed-the-renewal-further!!!-here-is-the-winner-list!!!

The much popular reality show Love Island has completed it’s sixth season run. The sixth season premiered on iTV this year. It began it’s run on 2 January 2020 and went on to entertain its viewers till February 23, spanning for 43 episodes. This season was quite different from the rest of the show’s ventures. Usually, Love Island sports a summer theme set beside beachside resorts and similar locations. But, in this season, it was the winter season background, which made it stand out of the rest.The series first came out in 2015 and has had six seasons since then. The critics aren’t very much fond of the show, and many don’t recall the series getting a rating above 7. But for the fans who love it, they won’t let the show die down. They argue on the fact that the show is for entertainment and that it does give utmost justice to that point.This season was as thrilling as the rest of them usually are. The fans who have been following the show were glad about the result. The winners of this season are Paige and Finley. Each of them took home £25,000 as their prize. The prize of £50,000 is given for a couple who can divide it upon their wish.Laura Whitmore announced the winners of this edition and also crowned them so.The winner couple has had each of their back since the beginning of the show. They were all the more deserving of the title as their journey as a couple went through most of the season. Sinnise and Kue grabbed the second place, and the Demi Luke M couple went on to be in the third place.The viewership of the show has seen a steady increase even though the ratings have gone down as usual. So we can expect a new season with a new set of couples at the same time next year.