Love Island finalists earn an average of £296k PER MONTH after leaving the show

With the new series of Love Island just days away, the new group of hopefuls are no doubt looking forward to enjoying all the trappings of fame that come with starring in the popular reality TV show.

Clothing deals, personal appearances and Instagram followers in their millions await. And that’s before they’ve even met the love of their life.

Yes, being on Love Island most definitely has its perks – and none come bigger than the money that the show’s finalists make after leaving the villa.

Th new batch of hopefuls could be in for a bank balance boost (Credit: ITV)

New research by thinkmoney shows that the average Love Island finalist earns a whopping £296,400 per month from sponsored social media posts after leaving the show.

Comparatively, the average 18-24 year old earns £1,655 per month – which is just 0.56% of a Love Island finalist’s wage.

It’s enough to make us want to hit the gym, don our best beachwear and apply for the summer series!

Amber won the show and raked in a fortune in sponsored posts (Credit: ITV)

Over just four short weeks, last year’s Love Island finalists are said to have earned a fortune from sponsored Instagram posts.

The average finalist can charge £17,435 per post. And, when you consider that they post an average of 17 sponsored adverts per month, they’re laughing all the way to the bank.

Last year’s winner Amber Gill banked a massive £297,920 per month for her sponsored posts.

But, in news that will no doubt delight this year’s contestants, you don’t have to win the show to earn the big bucks.

Second placed Molly-Mae Hague – who was this week reprimanded by the Advertising Standards Authority for breaking its rules on Instagram – was named as the biggest Instagram earner by thinkmoney.

She raked in a whopping £399,000 over the space of a month for her sponsored posts.

Most marketing and advertising efforts aim at just getting your product/service seen, so it’s a win-win for brands to work with influencers on social media.

Maura Higgins used #ad to take home £296,400, while India Reynolds – who finished in third place with Ovie Soko – raked in £192,280 in a month.

Influencer Malvika Sheth admitted: “When an influencer shares their experience with a product, it becomes easier for consumers to relate.”

Malvika added: “Most marketing and advertising efforts aim at just getting your product/service seen, so it’s a win-win for brands to work with influencers on social media.”

Winter Love Island hits our screens this Sunday, with Rochelle Humes’ lookalike sister Sophie Piper among those taking part in the show.

