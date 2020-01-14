love-island-fans-think-shaughna-phillips-is-the-double-of-eastenders-character-kirsty-branning

Love Island fans think that Shaughna Phillips looks like EastEnders character Kirsty Branning.

As always, fans of the hit reality sehow have taken to social media to discuss the latest series — which commenced last weekend — but, in addition to enjoying the drama, several viewers pointed out one thing in particular about Islander Shaughna Phillips.

Yes, several social media users commented about how they believe the contestant bears a striking resemblance to EastEnders character Kirsty Branning.

Every time I see shaughna I’m seeing Kirsty branning #loveisland pic.twitter.com/m2J93e6AG2 — MEL♡ (@BreezyXGucciCB) January 12, 2020

Shaughna from love island looks like Kirsty from eastenders😭😭 — Sands⚡️ (@SandsLaljj) January 13, 2020

Another added: ‘Are Shaughna and EastEnder’s Kristy Branning related? Could be twins!’

Fans of the BBC One soap will know that Kirsty — portrayed by Kierston Wareing — was the secret wife of Max (Jake Wood), and appeared for two years between 2012 and 2014.

Speaking of Max Branning, Shaughna isn’t the only Islander that’s been compared to a soap star, as several Twitter users pointed out the similarities between Ollie Williams and the Walford icon — long before the current series of the ITV2 show began.

Good To See Max From EastEnders Going Into The Villa! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Y1rRHPndeX — Love Island Addicts (@AddictsIsland) January 6, 2020

Ollie was at the centre of a hunting controversy earlier this week when now-deleted images surfaced of the young man posing with animals that he had killed.

In addition to EastEnders lookalikes, Hollyoaks star Ross Adams — who portrays Scott Drinkwell in the Channel 4 soap — shared a photo comparing his soap character to Islander Connor Durman.

Separated at birth. (I can’t un-see this). @LoveIsland #loveisland #twinning pic.twitter.com/GkVVJ6z8s0 — Ross Adams (@ross_adams) January 13, 2020

