love-island-fans-fume-as-mike-and-leanne’s-romantic-scene-gets-cut-short:-‘how-can-they-crop-this?’

Love Island fans were left fuming after they spotted a romantic moment play out between Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning only for it to be cut short.

While tensions were running high with the recoupling looming over the islanders, the policeman appeared to have a sweet interaction with his gal.

After gathering around the fire pit, the 24-year-old stood up from his seat and went to scoop the customer service advisor up off her feet.

However, just before she was whisked up by the former footballer, the scene was cut short – and viewers were not happy.

Taking to Twitter, fans were outraged and started to accuse the show’s bosses of deliberately chopping out Mike and Leanne’s story.

‘Nah ITV are really not tryna give Mike and Leanne air time because how can they crop this?’ one quizzed as another wrote: ‘That full-on had a storyline. He literally whisked her off her feet wtf. #LoveIsIand @LoveIsland what is the meaning of this!? Where is the rest???’

Someone else shared the same sentiment and quipped: ‘Honestly the unseen bits better include a whole lot of Mike and Leanne content. they’ve robbed us for two episodes.’

And it seems others through the same: ‘Mike was about to lift Leanne and they cut out the seen. Wtf. They won’t show Mike being all cute with Leanne but as soon as he starts moving mad, they’ll show it asap.

‘Those producers are enemies of progress #LoveIsland.’

Viewers searching for Mike and Leanne like #loveisland pic.twitter.com/HBfcbO0Z8g — Jono (@jonoread) January 17, 2020

Nah ITV are really not tryna give mike and leanne air time because how can they crop this 😪 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/l6daS2oXsj — Ru (@idkruu) January 17, 2020

honestly the unseen bits better include a whole lot of mike and leanne content. they’ve robbed us for two episodes — chelsea 🇬🇭✨ (@chelseaquaison) January 18, 2020

I noticed that!!! That full on had a storyline.

He literally whisked her off her feet wtf. #LoveIsIand @LoveIsland what is the meaning of this!? Where is the rest??? — Love Island Professor (@DanDan_Nika) January 18, 2020

Mike was about to lift Leanne and they cut out the seen. Wtf. They won’t show Mike being all cute with Leanne but as soon as he starts moving mad, they’ll show it asap. Those producers are enemies of progress #loveisland pic.twitter.com/iV3Nr7X1qN — Queen (@queensfinsta) January 17, 2020

Mike was the only boy that Leanne stepped forward for when the islanders coupled up in the first episode.

And it seems their relationship has been going from strength to strength since then, as he refused to sleep in the same bed as Jess Gale when the twin stole him in a savage recoupling.

He’s already admitted he has feelings for his fellow islander, and despite trying to make things work with Jess, went onto confess that his head could not be turned.

He even revealed Leanne gives him ‘butterflies’, and our hearts just can’t cope!

But while they’re happily falling in love, Eve Gale is still on her search after being booted out of the villa in Friday night’s episode.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Love Island reps for further comment while the show continues on ITV2 at 9pm.





