love-island-fans-dub-rebecca-gormley-the-new-megan-barton-hanson-after-shock-re-coupling

Love Island fans are already calling Rebecca Gormley the new Megan Barton-Hanson after her shock re-coupling decision rocked the villa.

Rebecca entered this week as the new girl in the villa, instantly shaking things up, making poor Shaughna Phillips smash a toastie and compose a poetic text to get Rebecca off Callum Jones’ scent.

It all seemed to have died down as the 21-year-old model had taken a shine to Connagh Howard…but no-one quite expected what happened next.

In the re-coupling, Rebecca took the bold decision to swerve the Cardiff native for new boy Luke T in a decision that meant that Connagh became the second islander dumped from the villa.

Now, fans have taken to Twitter to crown Rebecca as this year’s Megan, bringing a sorely needed injection of chaotic energy to the show in the process.

‘Okay, that was unexpected,’ one fan wrote. ‘Rebecca is Megan 2.0.’

Another added: ‘Rebecca is a mix of Maura and Megan,’ and to that we say – a pretty iconic combination of women to take inspiration from there.

Okay that was unexpected, Rebecca is Megan from season 4 2.0 #loveisland — Sam Sadler (@Sscan99) January 24, 2020

Rebecca is a mix of Maura and Megan #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EuNP1JFRtM — Loso (@_LouisGreen) January 24, 2020

rebecca luke and connagh has the same energy as megan in the casa amor recoupling #LoveIsland — bcdsryybbj (@username4324567) January 24, 2020

do you not disrespect our queen Megan ever, Rebecca can only WISH https://t.co/yRMzbOHteA — 🇹🇷 (@havanoxr) January 24, 2020

rebecca is not the megan she thinks she is — notme (@laynextome) January 24, 2020

Others, however, weren’t quite so taken with Rebecca’s decision – and called her out for trying to emulate a Love Island legend.

‘Rebecca is not the Megan she thinks she is,’ one viewer noted.

Another, putting a picture of the two gals side-by-side said: ‘Do not disrespect our queen, Rebecca can only wish.’

And, to be fair, we have yet to see anyone pull off a coup so spectacularly chaotic yet perfectly thought out as when Megan stole Wes Nelson from Laura Anderson in series 4.

Amongst the other couples, Sophie and the original Connor are back in an official couple (even after their fierce row) and Shaughna and Callum stayed together, as did Leanne and Mike.

After a minor wobble, Paige chose to re-couple with Finn, while Jess chose new boy and serious Bieber lookalike Luke M.

