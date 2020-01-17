love-island-fans-cringe-as-siannise-fudge-brands-red-hot-chili-peppers-‘metal-band’

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge has angered music fans all over the world as she claimed to like the metal genre – before name-dropping the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Yes, the Red Hot Chili Peppers of Dani Californication fame.

Attempting to get to know newbies Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp a little more, she asked the pair what music they are both into.

Connagh replied: ‘I like a bit of everything, drum and base, R&B, metal, all that st, especially when I’m in the gym.’

Jumping on to the metal mention, Siannise’s eyes practically lit up.

‘Do you know… I quite like, have you heard of… I do like a few songs,’ she said.

‘Shall I tell you who I love? Red Hot Chili Peppers!’

Just in case we hadn’t quite heard of them, she then took a second to belt out a few bars of By The Way – which is still a total bop.

But fans watching on were left baffled by the whole thing, flocking to Twitter to discuss her music credentials.

DID SIANNISE JUST SAY THAT RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS ARE METAL HAHAHAHAHAHA @LoveIsland #LoveIsland cant Cope — elise (@TedfordElise) January 17, 2020

“I like a bit of metal…like what’s that Red Hot Chili Peppers band”. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xOzU6MR4jp — Hannah Rachel Powell (@Hanaranah) January 17, 2020

“Ooohh you like metal music, so do I actually.. do you know that band? Erm… what are they called?? Erm what are they called again?” .. And then comes out with Red Hot Chili Peppers 😂😂 #NotAClue #LoveIsland — Nikki Elliott (@NikkiElliottx) January 17, 2020

The AUDACITY of some of these islanders, agreeing with a bloke saying she likes metal and backing this up with loving ‘red hot chili peppers’ #LoveIsland — Emily Louise (@emilylouise_07) January 17, 2020

‘Did Siannise REALLY just say she likes metal and then start singing red hot chili peppers. Uncultured. #LoveIsland,’ one fumed.

‘Siannise just referred to Red Hot Chili Peppers as metal and I can hear Anthony Kiedis frothing at the mouth, christ #LoveIsland,’ another agreed.

While one viewer screamed: ‘“I do like metal I really like red hot chili peppers” ARE YOUUUU SERRIOOUSSSS #loveisland.’

To be fair to Siannise, there are definitely ~less~ metal bands out there…

Love Island continues daily, at 9pm, on ITV2.





