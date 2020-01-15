love-island-fan-liam-gallagher-slams-‘spoilt’-trophy-hunters-as-ollie-williams-quits-show

Liam Gallagher has lashed out at ‘spoilt’ trophy hunters following Ollie William’s exit from the Love Island villa.

The 47-year-old branded trophy hunted ‘spoilt little brats’ as he supports a campaign to have hunting banned (who would have known that Liam was a Love Island fan?).

Other celebrities that are backing the campaign are Sir David Jason, Bill Bailey, Peter Shilton, David Gower, and Sir Ranulph Fiennes.

Former Oasis frontman Liam exclaimed: ‘Trophy hunters are spoilt little brats. Let’s get it banned…

‘What century are we living in? How can we call ourselves a civilisation if we think murdering animals for a laugh is OK?’

Only Fools and Horses star Sir David, 79, told the Daily Mirror as part of their campaign: ‘ ‘I cannot understand what pleasure someone can get from killing an animal for kicks. It seems we are condemning wildlife to not just a cruel death but also to senseless extinction.’

The campaign follows after Ollie from Cornwall quit the show on Tuesday after only three days in the villa – blaming his love for his ex-girlfriend as a reason not to stay.

However, before the scenes air on tonight’s (Wednesday) episode, it seems that former Islanders are not buying the reason, and instead blame him catching on that his hunting photos have surfaced.

The 23-year-old toff, whose family run the Lanhydrock estate, made a statement that he wasn’t over his ex, Laura Nofer, and wasn’t ready to move on.

But Olivia Attwood, who appeared in the show’s second season, didn’t believe it and wrote on Twitter: ‘If you believe that is the real reason he left the villa then you probably believe in Father Christmas to. [sic]’

Dom Lever also tweeted: ‘Ollie didn’t quit the show, he’s just been told about the st storm waiting for him back home.’

However, an ITV spokesperson debunked the theory and said that Ollie, at the time of leaving the show, had no idea that fans had been demanding his removal in light of the show airing.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





