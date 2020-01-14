love-island-episode-2-recap:-twins-jess-and-eve-gale-steal-boys-ahead-of-first-dumping

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Love Island has aired its second episode of the new winter series and things are already hotting up.

Twins Jess and Eve Gale arrived to the villa late as the first bombshells, and last night they chose which boys to couple up with and caused drama in the process.

Meanwhile, the first challenge revealed how Ollie Williams had cheated repeatedly on his past girlfriend.

Didn’t get a chance to watch it? Well, we’ve got you covered.

Love Island twins Jess and Eve Gale couple up – leaving two girls single

Jess and Eve were tasked with picking which boys they wanted to couple up with, and of course, their decisions didn’t go down well with the rest of the islanders.

‘It’s a difficult position to be put in, I have not come in to break one of you couples up, but you have to remember we are in here for ourselves and you have to be selfish in this situation,’ Jess exclaimed.

‘Since I came into the villa, this guy paid me compliments which I like and I’ll be interested in to see where it goes.’

And in the end, Jess decided to couple up with Leanne Amaning’s man Mike Boateng.

Eve, on the other hand, picked Shaughna Phillips’ bloke Callum Jones.

A teaser clip for Tuesday’s episode saw Shaughna slam Callum as she told the cameras in the Beach Hut: ‘Callum has done, I would say, everything in his power to swerve me like the M25.’

Love Island’s Paige Turley confronts Ollie Williams over cheating confession

Elsewhere in the episode, Lewis Capaldi’s ex Paige Turley grilled Ollie over his cheating confession.

After the islanders had played a game called Spill The Tea, which saw them have to read out a statement and then kiss the person they thought the statement applied to, there was trouble in paradise.

The game revealed that Ollie had been unfaithful to an ex-girlfriend ‘eight or nine times’.

Paige fumed in the Beach Hut: ‘Eight or nine times? First time was a mistake but eight or nine times? I just don’t have time for it.’

Ollie felt bad that Paige had found that out about him, and he tried to smooth things over later on.

He said: ‘I feel terrible because I feel like I’ve come across as a…what a bellend. ‘I’ve been enjoying spending time with you, for then that just to like, fk it all up.’

Paige explained: ‘I’m just a very distrusting person as it is, so to then actually see it in black and white, like eight or nine times I was like…’

Will these two get over this little bump in the road?

Love Island’s Callum Jones reveals his favourite sex position is the ‘Butter Churner’

During the Spill The Tea challenge, Shaugna, who coupled up with Callum, had to match a fact to one of the men on the show.

The fact read: ‘This boy’s favourite sex position is the Butter Churner.’

Taking pride in his admission, the 23-year old had fellow islanders and viewers in stitches as he mimed the position in front of the hopefuls.

The kinky position’s name is apparently in reference to an old-fashioned butter churner, but can also be known as the ‘Squat Thruster’.

It involves a woman lying on her back with her legs raised and bent over so her ankles are pulled back towards her head.

The male then squats so he can penetrate above her – and the thrusting motion is said to be similar to making butter in an old fashioned butter churner.

Yep, we were left speechless too.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





