love-island-episode-1-recap:-first-couples-revealed-as-paige-turley-apologises-to-ex-boyfriend-lewis-capaldi

The first-ever winter edition of Love Island kicked off last night and viewers were introduced to the newest batch of islanders.

The 2020 cohort weren’t the only ones to be entering the realms of the villa for the first time though, as new presenter Laura Whitmore also made her debut, taking over the reins from Caroline Flack.

It was a jam-packed episode, with the contestants coupling up and two bombshells’ late arrival throwing everything into disarray.

And if you didn’t have time to tune in, we’ve got all the details on what you missed.

Love Island’s Paige Turley apologised to ex-boyfriend Lewis Capaldi

Paige Turley had already made headlines ahead of her arrival as the ex-girlfriend of singer Lewis Capaldi, and it didn’t take long for her to mention him.

The 22-year-old name-dropped her ex on in a video as she entered the villa.

While she couldn’t confirm or deny that Lewis wrote the song Someone You Loved about her, she apologised to him in case she broke his heart during their relationship.

Paige explained: ‘One of my ex-boyfriends is actually Lewis Capaldi. We dated for a year. According to the papers the song Someone You Loved was about me.

‘Lewis I’m so sorry, I must have been a bh to you.’

Love Island’s first couples revealed

The first couples of the winter series were revealed last night, with the girls getting to pick which boy took their fancy.

In heartbreaking scenes, no one stepped forward for Nas Majeed, but there were cute moments too, with Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng and Sophie Piper and Connor Durman choosing each other.

The first official couples are as follows:

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng

Siânnise Fudge and Nas Majeed

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Paige Turley and Ollie Williams

Love Island twins Jess and Eve Gale arrive late and shake things up with a twist

Love Island threw the islanders a major curveball in the very first episode by dropping in a major twist in the form of twins Jess and Eve Gale.

Their arrival came during the first night party, the same day all the islanders had chosen their couples.

Jess and Eve definitely turned heads when they showed up, with Mike and Ollie seeming to take a particular interest.

In a shock twist, it was revealed (over text, of course) that the bombshells would have 24 hours to couple up with a boy of her choice and essentially steal him from one of the girls.

This will, of course, leave two girls single and ‘vulnerable’ as the message explained, and fans will know that if you’re single you could be at risk of being dumped from the island (and losing your chance to get your hands on the prize money).

Love Island’s Laura Whitmore wins over fans as Caroline Flack’s replacement

New host Laura Whitmore impressed fans as she stepped up to the plate to replace Caroline Flack on the show.

Caroline stepped down following her assault charge last month, with ITV roping in Laura at the 11th hour.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the new host though and flooded her with compliments on social media.

‘Laura Whitmore is doing amazing as the new presenter,’ one enthused, as another added: ‘Already I much prefer Laura Whitmore. She seems way more friendly like a pal talking to people on her same level.’

Love Island airs weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.





