love-island-drama:-shaughna-phillips-clashes-with-eve-gale-as-callum-jones-handles-twin-row-appallingly

Love Island is finally kicking off tonight after twins Eve and Jess Gale coupled up with Mike Boateng and Callum Jones – and, naturally, Shaughna Phillips is livid.

And it’s no wonder. As Mike immediately consoles Leanne Amaning, despite flat out lying to her face last night, Callum runs as far away from Shaunghna as possible.

Eve tries to offer Shaunghna an olive branch, which is snapped in half and thrown in the bin almost immediately.

‘There’s not much to say,’ Shaughna snaps, although she has plenty to say to Callum – only he’s gone AWOL.

But then, this is why Shaunghna is rapidly becoming our favourite islander:

‘I’d rather find out he’s a wet wipe on day two, than day 17,’ she tells the girls in the dressing room. Amen.

So what was Callum’s excuse? ‘I’m so tired, I’ll probably end up saying the wrong thing,’ which translates as CBA.

Although, all that drama was soon eclipsed as Ollie Williams has become the first islander to quit the 2020 series just three days after entering the villa.

In a statement, the 23-year-old revealed his heart belonged to someone else.

‘I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings,’ he explained.

‘At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.’

After a campaign calling for the animal hunter to be axed amassed 35,000 signatures, an ITV spokesperson stressed: ‘Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa.’

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island star Ollie Williams’ ex-girlfriend Laura Nofer revealed as he quits show three days in because he still loves her

MORE: I’m glad Ollie Williams quit Love Island – trophy hunters don’t deserve that platform