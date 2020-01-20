love-island-drama-as-bombshell-rebecca-gormley-gets-connor-durman-and-callum-jones’-heart-racing

Love Island newcomer Rebecca Gormley caused chaos in the villa for Callum Jones and Connor Durman after a surprise appearance during a dirty dancing challenge.

The former Miss England contestant had Connor and Callum (and the rest of the boys) drooling when she danced her way into their lives during the highly-anticipated heart rate task.

While the segment had each person focus on their partner’s saucy dancing, everything was ruined when results showed that the two boys were clearly impressed by Rebecca, who was dressed as a Greek Goddess.

Despite Connor liking Sophie Piper and Callum being coupled up with Shaughna Phillips, Rebecca was there to stop the happiness simply by existing in front of the boys’ eyes.

Reading out the results, Paige said: ‘Connor, your heart rate was raised the most by newcomer Rebecca’ which caused in a lot of awkward looks, especially from Sophie.

Before the drama, Connor (dressed as a lifeguard) made sure to take extra time with Sophie during his turn and carried her to the floor before ‘resuscitating’ her and giving her a cheeky kiss.

Despite being with Connagh, Sophie was a little too over the moon about it.

Meanwhile, Callum and Shaughna were seemingly head over heels for each other.

Not anymore.

Connor confessed to the camera: ‘This is all I need now. I didn’t know where to look. I was like “bloody hell”.’

It doesn’t stop there, as both Connor and Callum’s heart rate was raised the most by the newcomer, they were both chosen to go on a date with her.

Connor was chosen first to meet the bombshell in the hideaway, and we can only imagine what’s going to happen next when Callum is chosen to go in.

This can’t be good.

Love Island airs Sunday through Friday at 9pm on ITV2.





