love-island-drama-around-the-corner-as-callum-jones’s-ex-teases-entrance-to-villa?

There could be trouble on the horizon for Love Island contestant Callum Jones as his ex-girlfriend has teased an explosive arrival to the Cape Town villa.

The ITV2 reality show only kicked off on Sunday, with a brand new batch of islanders on the bill and it looks like drama could already be on the way.

Lou Dewar, 26, has been linked to Callum and has teased she wants to jet off to South Africa to ‘spice things up’.

Could Lou soon be making her way onto the show as a surprise bombshell? Or could she be one of the Casa Amor singletons?

We can only hope…

Writing on her Instagram stories, Lou got us all excited as she posted: ‘Might go and spice up the island’ alongside a poll which asked followers to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

According to Mail Online, her fans were keen for Lou to go into the villa to ruffle a few feathers as they voted 84% in favour for her arrival.

Callum and Lou appear to have known each other for at least six years, with the Love Island star sharing a picture of them together on a night out, however details of their relationship history remain up in the air.

Ahead of his debut, Callum revealed that he tends to meet his dates ‘online or on a night out’, although he prefers meeting the ladies organically.

He also let loose that he’s looking for a lady who’s ‘independent’ and takes a particular shining to ‘girls with dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish’.

Callum’s ex Lou isn’t the only one talking Love Island though, as Paige Turley’s former beau Lewis Capaldi has also weighed in.

Speaking on The Edge In New Zealand about Paige’s appearance on the show, Lewis confessed: ‘She never told me she was going on it.

‘It would have been a nice heads up. But I mean, fair play, good luck to her.’

The Scottish star continued: ‘I’ll be fing watching it. Aye, I’ll be watching it, I’ll be going “go on Paige, come on”. When she’s on a date with a boy, “come on, kiss him”. I hope she wins.’

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





