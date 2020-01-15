love-island-drama-ahead-as-two-new-boys-enter-villa-tonight-after-ollie-williams’-shock-exit

Love Island is set to welcome two new boys into the South African villa after Ollie Williams’ shock departure from the show on Tuesday.

It’s been claimed that the bombshell arrivals will be teased at the end of tonight’s episode, and will see them pick one girl of their choosing to take on a date.

This could spell potential drama ahead of the first recoupling of the series – and we’re ready for it.

A source spilled: ‘Two new boys will enter the villa tonight and have the chance to take a girl of their choice on a date.

‘So far the Islanders have been met with the arrival of twins Eve and Jess, but it will be the girls that are treated to some fresh talent in scenes that will be filmed later today.’

They added to Mail Online: ‘It is likely that Love Island bosses will tease the entrance of the boys at the end of Wednesday’s show and viewers will meet the newbies properly on Thursday.’

Ollie quit the Love Island villa earlier this week after just three days, claiming that he wasn’t quite over his ex-girlfriend.

ITV confirmed that the 23-year-old made the decision to leave and he shared his feelings behind his exit in the Beach Hut.

‘I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings,’ he said.

‘At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.’

Ollie had already become one of the most controversial islanders in the show’s history after he was pictured posing with dead animals online.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





MORE: Love Island fan Liam Gallagher slams ‘spoilt’ trophy hunters as Ollie Williams quits show

