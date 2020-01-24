love-island-contestants’-famous-family-members,-girlfriends-and-boyfriends

Love Island 2020 has propelled a fresh collection of cast members into reality TV stardom, and we are here for it.

The show has produced countless iconic pop culture moments and Winter Love Island has been no different – Siânnise Fudge‘s death stare still reigns supreme as the top meme of 2020 so far and we’re not even two weeks in.

And, like many contestants in bygone series (we’re looking at you, Curtis Pritchard and Dani Dyer), some of this year’s lot come with some rather famous baggage.

So while the class of 2020 might have now found fame in their own right, there are a few in the villa who have prior claims to fame.

Sophie Piper

Sophie, 21, is Rochelle Humes’ younger half-sister but her famous family member has yet to be mentioned in the Love Island villa.

This is especially baffling given that the family resemblance between Sophie and Rochelle is a strong one.

Sophie even picked up on the fact that her date Connagh with a G resembled Anthony Joshua’s brother – but still, it seems that no one is any the wiser about her family.

It’s clear she has Rochelle in her corner – with The Saturdays singer showing her support on Sophie’s Instagram after it was announced that she would be joining the line-up.

‘Good luck baby sis. Bring us back a keeper,’ the TV presenter said.

On the subject of her relationship with her Rochelle, Sophie told MailOnline: ‘There was a period where we weren’t in contact.

‘It was weird growing up not knowing Rochelle but since we have spoken we speak every day so it is nice all of us being in each other’s lives now.’

But not only has Sophie not mentioned this claim to fame on screen, but the show haven’t either.

Perhaps she’s saving Rochelle up as a surprise visitor if she makes it to the final and gets to invite her family to the villa?

Luke Trotman

Semi-professional footballer Luke Trotman’s mum Beverley is a singer too, having appeared on season 4 of X Factor in 2007.

The 22-year-old revealed prior to going into the villa that he was seen on TV as a youngster cheering her on in the live shows.

‘I appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience,’ he said.

‘She’s done a few musicals and she’s in the Kingdom Choir now…but she didn’t perform at Harry and Meghan’s wedding!’

Although Louis Walsh shared some doubts as to her star potential at her audition, Simon Cowell told Beverley: ‘In my opinion, one of the best auditions we’ve had this season…I thought you were terrific.’

She made it all the way to the live shows and finished sixth.

Paige Turley

Paige, 22, was previously in a relationship with none other than chart-topper Lewis Capaldi.

Speaking on The Edge in New Zealand, 23-year-old Capaldi said: ‘I’ve known her for years. 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out, 20 when we finished going out. It was very amicable, the split.’

‘She never told me she was going on it,’ Lewis conceded.

‘It would have been a nice heads up. But I mean, fair play, good luck to her.’

The singer added: ‘I’ll be fing watching it. Aye, I’ll be watching it, I’ll be going “go on Paige, come on”. When she’s on a date with a boy, “come on, kiss him”. I hope she wins.’

On top of that, Paige is a singer in her own right, having appeared on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2012 when she was 14.

Before entering the villa, Paige said she and Lewis are ‘still pals.’

She said: ‘We went out when we were younger. I was about 17 or 18, we were together for about a year. It ended really amicably.’

Love Island is next on tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

