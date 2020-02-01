love-island-confirms-return-of-casa-amor-twist-as-new-bombshells-enter-the-villa

Love Island has confirmed the return of fan favourite Casa Amor.

In tonight’s episode of Love Island, ITV2 confirmed the dramatic feature is set to make it’s way to our screens on Sunday night (February 2).

The anticipated twist will see the Girls and Boys split as one group will move into a brand new Cape Town villa – also known as Casa Amor.

Each villa is promised to be full of temptation as couples are tested on whether they will stay loyal to their partners in the other villa – or will they decided to recouple with the new Islanders.

Who will turn their head first?



In the previous series, the controversial challenge has caused many tensions in couples and some severe chaos in nearly-there-relationships.​

Last night’s (January 30) episode saw the Islanders still living with the aftershocks of a hugely dramatic week which saw both Connor Durman and Leanne Amaning booted from the show.

Still reeling from the drama, Shaugha Phillips sat Sophie Piper down during Thursday’s Love Island, questioning her on why she was so desperate to stay in the villa.

Nas and Demi finally kiss



Meanwhile, Mike Boateng, fresh from the shock recoupling, started grafting hard on Jess Gale – who demanded an explanation of why his head had been turned so quickly.

The episode also saw fan favourite Nas Majeed finally share a kiss with newbie Demi Rose.

But how strong are these couples and whose head will turn first?

Who is coupled up with who:

Nas and Demi

Mike and Sophie

Callum and Shaugna

Luke T and Siannise

Luke M and Jess

Finley and Paige

Rebecca and Wallace

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date for it’s hit show they have, however, stated the show will run for around six weeks much like its summer version.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.